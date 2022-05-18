Name and shame them: Details of praedial larcenists to be published | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is to embark on a policy that involves naming and shaming convicted praedial larcenists, as efforts are ramps up to curb the crime which has been the scourge of the agricultural sector for decades, collectively costing farmers billions of dollars in losses each year.

Under the ‘Name and Shame Campaign’, the ministry will be publishing the names and photographs of convicted praedial larcenists in both the print and electronic media.

This was announced by Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, on Tuesday during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

Other initiatives to fight praedial larceny include:

– Maintenance of a National Praedial Larceny database which is able to highlight and map praedial larceny hotspots, larceny types and frequency, in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Geo Statistics Unit.

– Creation of a training curriculum for the proposed Agricultural Wardens Programme, to assist the police in carrying out enforcement activities.

Pearnel Charles Jr

– Facilitation of drone technology training for members of established praedial larceny units to patrol farming communities.

– Encouraging greater use of technology to assist with the securing of farms.

– Facilitating the establishment of farm watch/beach watch groups to build farmer/fisher capacity to reduce vulnerability.

Charles Jr lamented that one of the greatest deterrents to increased investments in agricultural production and the development of rural communities is praedial larceny.

“It not only hampers the growth and expansion of legal production and productivity in the agriculture and fisheries sector, but encourages increased imports to fill the gaps.

“Too often we hear of our farmers losing their crops and animals and, regrettably, in some cases their lives to persons who want to reap where they have not sown,” said Charles Jr.

He said the ministry remains undaunted in its effort to stamp out the scourge.

“And I have recently appointed four members in establishing a strategic working group with diverse experience and backgrounds, to advise the minister on strategies to combat praedial larceny,” he disclosed.

At the same time, the ministry has engaged a process towards amending the Proceeds of Crime Act to assist in the recovery the proceeds of praedial larceny from offenders and other perpetrators.

Charles Jr said for the 2021-2022 period, the ministry continued to create greater awareness and to strengthen the enforcement initiatives of the JCF in praedial larceny investigation, prevention and risk reduction.

He said capacity-building sessions were conducted with 101 police officers who received training in how to effectively investigate praedial larceny cases and prepare case files. This resulted in 102 arrests being made and over 70 animals recovered and/or returned to their owners.

“We will also be engaging in greater use of technology through the National Animal Identification and Traceability System with the use of genetic fingerprinting to reduce the larceny of cattle,” said Charles Jr.

He said this will be facilitated through the use of forensic technology for the identification of stolen cattle, in the absence of eyewitnesses. Additionally, the ministry is exploring an option of creating a compensation fund to assist farmers who are victims of praedial larceny.