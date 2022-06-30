NARROW ESCAPE: Shock and panic as coaster bus bursts into flames | Loop Jamaica

Several people escaped serious injuries after the Toyota coaster bus they were traveling on was destroyed by fire on a busy road in Kingston on Thursday.

The incident took place on Mary Brown’s Corner on Constant Spring Road.

Public relations officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emilio Ebanks told Loop News that firefighters received a distress call at about 8:30 am, that a bus was on fire along Constant Spring Road and one unit from the Halfway Tree responded.

People in the area said persons traveling on the bus managed to exit the vehicle when they saw smoke. Just seconds later the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived and after several minutes of battling the blaze, the situation was brought under control.

Despite their response, the vehicle was completely destroyed, and no one was injured.

Firefighters explained however that if they had not acted as quickly as they did the bus could have exploded and more damage caused to property and even people who were standing around the scene of the incident.