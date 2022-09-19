Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded

Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road

Jamaica records another monkeypox case

Golding pledges to weed out inequities in local ganja industry

PNP labels Chang’s comments on police/gunmen clashes as ‘ill-advised’

‘Challenges not insurmountable with Burger King’s help’

Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis

Tufton headed for the US to sign MOUs to recruit nurses for Jamaica

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Man nabbed for allegedly stealing wigs and booze

Monday Sep 19

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

50 minutes ago

Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A taxi operator narrowly escaped injury when the motor vehicle he was operating caught fire on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Monday, mere metres from a service station on the usually busy thoroughfare.

The taxi operator, who did not wish to be named, told Loop News that he was heading towards Half-Way-Tree when he noticed smoke coming from the bonnet of his vehicle.

He pulled over in the vicinity of Lee’s Food Fair to check and when he lifted the hood of the car, he was greeted by fire.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time, managed to retrieve his documents before the motor car was engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were quick on the scene and managed to extinguish to blaze. Only the frame of the vehicle was left.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred after 6pm.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded

Jamaica News

Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road

Jamaica News

Jamaica records another monkeypox case

More From

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.
She reportedly died after a period of illness.
Walters

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

See also

Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Details of shooting of nine, 3 fatally, at football match

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Fitz Bailey, has furnished details of the brazen gun attack on persons at the B

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

Business

Asafa Powell joins advisory team of EV company Flash Motors

Flash Motors Limited (Flash), an electric mobility solutions company, has announced that former 100-metre world record holder Asafa Powell has joined its leadership team.
This week Flash laun

Jamaica News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who pleaded guilty to killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon in June of this year, has been slapped with multiple offences relative t

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols