Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica

A taxi operator narrowly escaped injury when the motor vehicle he was operating caught fire on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Monday, mere metres from a service station on the usually busy thoroughfare.

The taxi operator, who did not wish to be named, told Loop News that he was heading towards Half-Way-Tree when he noticed smoke coming from the bonnet of his vehicle.

He pulled over in the vicinity of Lee’s Food Fair to check and when he lifted the hood of the car, he was greeted by fire.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time, managed to retrieve his documents before the motor car was engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were quick on the scene and managed to extinguish to blaze. Only the frame of the vehicle was left.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred after 6pm.