Nathan Ake scores late goal to send Man City into FA Cup 5th round Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Nathan Ake scores late goal to send Man City into FA Cup 5th round Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Illegal pistol allegedly found in St Andrew farmer’s water boot

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

West Indies qualify for Super Six round of Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Nathan Ake scores late goal to send Man City into FA Cup 5th round

Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured

‘Robber’ with fake gun chased and mobbed in May Pen, Clarendon

VM Wealth expands regionally with launch of Barbados office

Alleged robbers, cabbie and conductor, booked after highway shooting

Keisha Bailey unveils wealth-building workbook

Medvedev fights back from 2 sets down to reach Australian Open final

Saturday Jan 27

20°C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Tottenham’s Timo Werner, centre, battles for the ball with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, left, and Julian Alvarez during an English FA Cup fourth round football match in London, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Manchester City’s losing run at Tottenham is over. Their defense of the treble is very much alive.

Nathan Ake struck in the 88th minute to secure a 1-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Defending champion City lost all of their previous five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and failed to score. It looked like being another frustrating night until Ake’s late intervention.

Even then, VAR had to confirm the goal after Spurs players complained goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was fouled by Ruben Dias before Ake poked home following a corner.

“We trusted the way we played, we created multiple chances and had the belief to keep going even though we weren’t scoring,” Ake said. “I thought it was never going to come.”

Victory meant City’s defense of their trophy treble remained intact after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked at the end of last season that he longed to finally score at Tottenham’s new stadium.

He must have thought his team’s barren run would continue after failing to capitalize on a host of chances.

Substitute Kevin De Bruyne missed the best of them when firing wide from inside the box.

Oscar Bobb was denied an early goal, which was ruled marginally offside, and Julian Alvarez’s close-range shot was deflected wide after the break.

Elimination from the cup likely ends Tottenham’s chances of a trophy.

“We worked hard to stay in the game and conceded so late. But they were the better side,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu said. “We continue on with the way we’ve been going, it doesn’t mean today changes anything for us.”

REPLAYS

Chelsea booked their place in the English League Cup final this week, but Mauricio Pochettino’s team still has work to do to advance in the FA Cup after drawing with Aston Villa 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The teams will replay at Villa Park.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest will also need another match after being held to a goalless draw at second-division Bristol City.

Djeidi Gassama scored in the 84th to earn Sheffield Wednesday a replay after drawing with Coventry 1-1.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

January 17, 2024 01:02 AM

Sport

January 6, 2024 04:12 PM

Sport

January 6, 2024 12:39 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Illegal pistol allegedly found in St Andrew farmer’s water boot

Jamaica News

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

See also

Sport

West Indies qualify for Super Six round of Under-19 Cricket World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Aidonia wishes late son Khaliff happy birthday in moving IG post

Fans and followers are offering their support to dancehall artiste Aidonia after he shared in a moving Instagram post on Thursday that he still misses his late son Khalif Lawrence on what would have b

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert leaves University of Arkansas for professional career

Jamaica’s triple jump sensation, Jaydon Hibbert, has disclosed his decision to end his studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas for a professional career.
The 19-year-old fo

Sport

Jurgen Klopp to depart as Liverpool manager at end of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world by announcing he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.
Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title

Jamaica News

‘Robber’ with fake gun chased and mobbed in May Pen, Clarendon

Thirty-three-year-old Ronald Watson, otherwise called ‘Ronaldo’, a labourer of Woodside district near May Pen in Clarendon, who was previously charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a

Jamaica News

Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has advised of the recapture of Demar Williams, also known as ‘Demon’ or ‘Kye Kye’, who the force described as a known violence producer, and who was among the eig

Jamaica News

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

An ice-cream vendor was killed during an armed robbery at his home in Elim, St Elizabeth on Thursday night.
The deceased is 51-year-old Clive Williams, popularly known as ‘Creamy’, who was also a

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols