National Bakery grants gift of a house to retiree for Christmas Loop Jamaica

The National Baking Company (NBC) Foundation officially handed over its first of 12 houses for Christmas, which was committed earlier this year in partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica.

The 12 houses were committed at the launch of the Build Back The Love for Jamaica campaign, where Craig Hendrickson, Director of Marketing and Sales at National Baking Company boldly challenged members of the private sector to also donate and assist the charity with well-needed funds to construct more houses for the vulnerable and needy.

This handover took place on Tuesday in the district of Rose Hall located in Linstead, St Catherine.

The recipient, 76-year-old retired vendor and widow Enid Walters-Johnson, had been living in a dilapidated house for over 40 years, that is now on the verge of collapsing. She was overjoyed that the Foundation could have granted her wish for a house this Christmas.

During an interview before formally accepting the house, Walters-Johnson said, in addition to having to bail out the water each time it rained, the fear of the house collapsing on her and her 14-year-old great-granddaughter, whom she is raising rested heavily on her mind each day.

“The house is tearing down. It’s in bad condition. It has a lot of cracks and top tearing out and I’m getting wet when it rains. When mi say wet, [it] wet a lot, especially the kitchen and the bathroom,” Walters-Johnson said.

Now that she got a two-bedroom house in time for Christmas, she is overjoyed.

“Mi feel good. Mi leave everything to God,” she said.

Getting the house, she further explained, was not an easy feat. With teary eyes, she explained that she had to purchase the land from a good friend, Aston Blackwood, with the compensation she received from the death of her husband, whose life was lost in a road fatality.

“My husband died over 20 years now, so from you know say di breadwinner gone, everything gone… When you live good and you always do good to people and your church people dem, that’s how mi get by,” she said.

The idea of applying for a house through Jamaica’s most popular charity organisation, Food For The Poor Jamaica, was that of Blackwood, who will now be her neighbour.

Before officially handing over the house, Lauri-Ann Samuels, Executive Director, NBC Foundation said the NBC Foundation will continue to care for the Jamaican people.

“We are happy that we were able to help Miss Enid with this early Christmas gift. We will continue to be committed to our nation’s future. That is our main focus at the National Baking Company Foundation.” Samuels said.

Marsha Burrell Rose, Marketing and Development Manager, Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica said the charity organization is pleased with National’s commitment to fund the construction of 12 houses for needy families across the island.

“The donation from National this year represents an increase in its annual donation up from 11 and 10 houses in previous years, and we are happy for that gesture,” Burrell-Rose said.

“Now, as we approach the end of the year, we are handing over the first of those 12 committed houses, and we are thrilled to know that Ms Enid is the first beneficiary. The joy that oozed from her after receiving the keys to her new home was priceless,” she said.