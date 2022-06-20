National Gallery touts exciting upcoming exhibition | Loop Jamaica

The National Gallery of Jamaica, the largest and oldest public museum in the English-speaking Caribbean, has announced that it will be presenting a major exhibition dubbed, ‘Kingston Biennial 2022: Pressure’.

The biennial exhibition is to get underway this upcoming Sunday and will last until December 31.

It’s being held in association with the Culture, Gender, Sports and Entertainment Ministry.

In a statement, the National Gallery said the biennial exhibition will form part of the Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and that “it’s a celebration of the idiom, pressure, along with the various positive and negative ways in which it has shaped Jamaican society”.

The statement from the gallery quoted its co-curator, O’neil Lawrence, as observing that coping with and excelling globally despite pressure is a fundamental part of the daily existence of Jamaicans in several arenas including sports and entertainment.

According to the co-curator, he anticipates that it will be exciting for observers of the biennial to see how the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying restrictions, including lockdowns, have influenced the work of some of Jamaica’s finest artists both locally and in the diaspora.

The grand opening of the biennial will take place at the National Gallery which is located at 12 Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston on Sunday between the hours of 11am and 4pm.

The upcoming biennial exhibition will feature the work of several artists including Robin Clare, Katrina Coombs, Laura Facey, Hurvin Anderson, Christopher Irons, Marlon James and Monique Gilpin.

The National Gallery, which is the custodian of Jamaica’s national art collection, boasts a comprehensive aggregation of early, modern and contemporary Jamaican works of art, as well as artwork produced by other Caribbean and international artists.