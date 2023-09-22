National Grandparents Day will be observed on Sunday Loop Jamaica

National Grandparents Day will be observed as part of Senior Citizens Month 2023, on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Out on the Verandah, Juici Complex in Clarendon.

National Grandparents Day is a day to honour and thank grandparents for the knowledge, love, and care they freely give to us, said the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC).

It is a day to recognise their importance in our lives and communities. This year, the NCSC is recognising our seniors’ strength and perseverance, the council added

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr. expressed his excitement for this significant occasion.

“National Grandparents Day is an opportunity for us to express our deep gratitude to the older generation. Grandparents are pivotal in nurturing our families and enriching our culture with their stories and experiences. As a nation, we owe them a debt of gratitude for their unwavering support and love.”

The event will feature an array of activities designed that are sure to delight our grandparents. Attendees can look forward to engaging games, exciting prizes, and memorable performances. A special guest performer, whose name will be revealed soon, is set to grace the stage, adding to the festive atmosphere of the celebration.

Cassandra Morrison, Executive Director of the NCSC emphasised the importance of this event.

“Our grandparents are the cornerstones of our society, and they deserve to be celebrated. Through this event, we want to honour their contributions, foster intergenerational bonds, and ensure their stories and wisdom are passed down to future generations.”