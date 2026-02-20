National Health Fund commits to carrying out improvement work on health infrastructure in St. Mary





The National Health Fund (NHF) has committed to continue carrying out significant work to improve health infrastructure in St. Mary, as well as supporting the pharmaceutical needs of residents.

Institutional Benefits Manager at the NHF, Collie Smith, provided an overview of the Fund’s work in St. Mary at the opening of the Belfield Community Health Centre yesterday.

Smith said the NHF contributed $60 million towards the construction of the health centre.

He noted that, among other projects, the Fund has contributed to the parish and the renovated Islington Community Health Centre in October last year and the construction of the Special Care Nursery at the Annotto Bay Health Centre in June 2024.

Smith added that through the NHF’s pharmacy services, over 128,000 prescriptions were filled at drug-store pharmacies in St Mary, between January 2025 and January 2026.

He also indicated that over the last 12 months, 10,000 claimants accessed NHF card benefits.