National Home Garden Initiative to make strides this year

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
More than seventy home gardens and five youth groups will be targeted under the National Home Garden Initiative.
So says Senior Technical Officer in the Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture Currel Thompson.
She was speaking at a Media Conference this week hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Association of Evangelical Churches
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CURREL-INITIATIVE.mp3
Ms. Thompson outlined where the forms will be available.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CURREL-FORMS.mp3
