National Primary Champs begins on Thursday Loop Jamaica

The INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Primary Schools Athletics Championship, a three-day event held at the National Stadium, kicks off on Thursday, marking the beginning of the quest to determine the top primary school in track and field.

After the conclusion of the three regional championships, a total of 1,393 athletes from 97 schools have qualified for the national championship. The ultimate reward awaits the winning school, as they will walk away with a prize of $500,000. The second-placed team will receive $250,000, while the third-placed team will be awarded $200,000. Additionally, schools finishing fourth to tenth will each receive $100,000.

Lyssons Primary from St Thomas, the defending national champion, emerged victorious in the Eastern Championship. The Central winners are St Catherine’s Spanish Town, while Corinaldi Avenue Primary from St James clinched the Western Championship. Each of these schools secured a prize of $250,000 earlier in the competition.

TrackAlerts will be live streaming the championship on the INSPORTS Youtube channel and Facebook page.

The championship will feature a total of 40 finals, with the action commencing at 10:00 am on the first two days and at 11:00 am on the final day.