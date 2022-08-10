Natoya Goule, Russell Clayton secure victories in Monaco Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule dipped under 1:57 for the first time this season, clocking 1:56.98 to win the women’s 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

Goule won from US duo Sage Hurta (1:57.84) and Olivia Baker (1:58.05).

In the women’s 400-metre hurdles, Jamaica’s 2019 world bronze medallist Rushell Clayton won in the absence of Olympic and world champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin who pulled out last week.

Rushell Clayton of Jamaica wins the women’s 400m hurdles. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole).

Russell took the victory in a personal best 53.33, from her compatriot Janieve Russell (53.52). Gianna Woodruff of Panama finished third in 54.13.

Jamaica’s Candice McLeod finished second in the women’s 400 metres in 49.87. World champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo had it all her way winning in 49.28 seconds, more than half a second from McLeod. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sada Williams of Barbados was third in 50.10.

World silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica led through most of the competition after a first-round leap of 14.91m but had to settle for second in the women’s triple jump.

World and Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas was forced to work for the win after runway issues left her without a mark after three rounds. It wasn’t until the fifth round that Rojas finally found the take-off board and her one decent jump (15.01m) was enough to maintain her winning streak. USA’s Tori Franklin took third in a personal best 14.86 as the three women reproduced the World Championships podium.

Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle could only manage fourth in the men’s long jump with an effort of 8.06m, which represents a season’s best.

Cuba’s Maykel Masso took an early lead when he soared to a season’s best of 8.35m in the second round and despite the presence of two of the three men who trumped him for the medals in Oregon, neither of them could best him.

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou responded in the third round with 8.31m, as did USA’s Marquis Dendy, but neither could improve their positions in the subsequent rounds. Tentoglou took second place on a countback from Dendy.

Tokyo Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles in a season’s best 13.08 seconds.

World 110m champion Grant Holloway dipped under 13 seconds for the first time this season, winning in 12.99. World silver medallist Trey Cunningham ran him close (13.03).