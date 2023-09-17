Natoya Goule-Toppin runs national record in Diamond League 800m Loop Jamaica

Natoya Goule-Toppin runs national record in Diamond League 800m

Melton Williams

54 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin reacts after breaking her own national record in the women’s 800m on the final day of the season-ending Prefontaine Classic at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Goule-Toppin clocked 1:55.96 for third place behind USA’s Olympic champion Athing Mu, world-leading 1:54.97, and Britain’s Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson,1:55.19. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s top female middle distance runner, Natoya Goule-Toppin ran a national record to finished third in the women’s 800m on the final day of the season-ending Prefontaine Classic at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Sunday.

Goule-Toppin covered the distance in 1:55.96 to slice a big chunk of the previous national record of 1:56.15 she set at the Monaco Diamond League in France on July 20, 2018.

The race was won by USA’s Olympic champion Athing Mu who defeated Britain’s Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and Kenya’s world champion Mary Moraa.

Mu was not eligible for the Diamond League trophy as she was competing as a wild card entry having not tallied enough points from competing on the Diamond League circuit. However, it was sweet revenge for Mu who finished third behind Moraa and Hodgkinson at the last month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mu’s victory came in a national record and world-leading 1:54.97. The time also represents a new meet record and personal best.

Hodgkinson, who claimed the Diamond League trophy as a result of Mu’s ineligibility, also ran a national record and personal best for second place. She completed the race in 1:55.19.

Moraa finished fourth in 1:57.42.

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year’s final stop on the international Diamond League circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field were set to earn $30,000 apiece.

