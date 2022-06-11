Navasky Anderson breaks 45-year-old national 800m record | Loop Jamaica

Navasky Anderson breaks 45-year-old national 800m record
Loop Sports

48 minutes ago

Navasky Anderson.

Jamaican Navasky Anderson broke the men’s national 800m record at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The former St Jago High School athlete, a junior at Mississippi State University, clocked a personal best of 1:45.02 seconds in the final to erase the previous national record of 1:45.30 set 45 years ago on May 13, 1977, by Seymour Newman at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Anderson, the Southeastern Conference champion, also achieved the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 qualifying standard of 1:45.20 with his 1:45.02 clocking, which handed him the silver medal.

Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi (1:44.49) earned gold while Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller took bronze in a season-best 1:45.09.

