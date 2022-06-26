Navasky Anderson, Chrisann Gordon-Powell win first national 800m title | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s new 800m record holder Navasky Anderson of Mississippi State University won his first national title with an easy victory under challenging condition on the fourth and final day of the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Anderson virtually made all the running in the men’s 800m final to burst the tape in 1:48.53 in rainy and breezy conditions.

Kimar Farquharson of South Plains College finished second in 1:49.36 and Clemson University’s Tyrese Rhoden, third, in 1:49.89.

The top three finishers in each event at the National trials will represent Jamaica in next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, provided they have set the world standard.

Only Anderson has achieved the world standard of 1.45.20.

Chrisann Gordon-Powell also won her first national title by taking the women’s 800m title in 2:00.35 but fell short of the world standard time of 1:59.50.

Gordon-Powell reeled in the big favvourite Natoya Goule close to home.

Goule, who was searching for her ninth national title, finished second in 2:00.83. She is the only athlete to achieve the world standard time.

Adelle Tracey clocked 2:01.83 for third place.