Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games Loop Jamaica

National 800-metre record holder Navasky Anderson clinched the bronze medal in the event on the final day of athletics competition at the 19th Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Anderson completed the race in 1 minute and 46.40 seconds (1:46.40) for his third-place spot and marking Jamaica’s last medal at the Games. This medal represents Jamaica’s fourth in athletics and sixth overall in Santiago.

José Antonio Maita, a 25-year-old Venezuelan sprinter, won the gold medal holding off Mexico’s Jesus Lopez, 1:45.69 to 1:46.04, a 0.35 advantage over his rival.

Maita’s triumph marks the first time a Venezuelan athlete has won the gold medal in the 800-metre race at the Pan American Games.

The 2023 Pan American Games wrap up on Sunday with the final day of sporting competition and the closing ceremony.

Jamaica’s medal count for the Games included one gold and five bronze medals.

Jaheel Hyde secured the sole gold medal in the men’s 400-metre hurdles on Friday, with a winning time of 49.19 seconds, marking Jamaica’s first victory in the men’s 400m hurdles event since 1987.

The remaining medals (all bronze) were claimed by cyclist Dahlia Palmer, as well as discus throwers Fedrick Dacres and Samantha Hall, and wrestler Aaron Johnson.