Navigating the dating pool: Four types of men to avoid Loop Jamaica

Let’s face it, dating in Jamaica is tragic! Someone pee’d in the dating pool, and I’ll be damned if I take a dip!

I’ve been single for about a year and finding the ‘right’ guy has proven complicated.

Navigating these dating waters is like sailing in a sea of animals and not knowing which is a whale, dolphin, shark, electric eel, barracuda, or jellyfish – you get the point.

I’ve been making more of an effort to go on dates with men I wouldn’t usually go out with – for sake of keeping an open mind.

But, if this is a strategy you want to adopt, please don’t!

There is a reason your mother and all the love coaches tell you to have standards because once you forget the bare minimum, you’re in for a heap of problems!

Don’t call me a pro, but these are the five types of guys you should avoid when dating:

The Narcissist

I once dated a guy that ticked all my boxes. He was 6′ 2″ tall, dark and handsome, with a six-pack – and I’m not talking about beers. He was also charming, yet sweet and thoughtful and would send me motivational messages daily. I’m talking, fully love-bombed by doting messages and the performative sweet romantic gestures that made me think he was into me. I thought he was the nicest guy I had met in a while; I thought he was the one, but boy, I was wrong! At first, his domineering persona got me excited and inspired, but after a few months of getting closer, he became cold, critical and downright emotionally abusive.

Mr ‘Fix Me’

This is the kinda guy who is so damaged that they need to be fixed. While dating, sometimes you meet men who have it all together and sometimes you don’t. While some of us may be living paycheck to paycheck, and living in Jamaica might be difficult financially, there are men out there actively looking for a ‘caper’ (you know, the female superheroes with a softer touch: Wonder Woman, Jean Gray, etc). I know all too well about struggle love as I’ve tried to fix many a man. People say it’s because I’m a Virgo, and we are the servants of the zodiac, but I digress. We have to set the standards for the type of man we want to be with. Ladies set your standard and stick to it. For me, if he doesn’t own a suit, I won’t date him; if he has bad credit, I can’t date him, either. I’m coming out out of my people-pleasing stage and heading into the selfish era of my life, where I’m doing things that make me happy, and no Mr Fix It’s are accepted there.

Mr Can’t Commit

There was another guy I once dated, who, on paper, seemed perfect. He owned a car, and a house had a fat bank account and took trips to Greece and St Barts just because. But, he admitted that he wasn’t ready to settle down because he’s yet to meet the right woman, even though he only liked to date when it suited him – casually. Because he considered himself a catch, Mr Can’t Commit always kept his options open, always trying to figure out if he could, get this, ‘find something better’. The man never knew what he wanted. Waiting for a man like this to choose you is never a good move – he will likely string you on for months, and even years.

The Parasite

The Parasite is not to be confused with ‘Mr Fix Me’; he’s always asking for favours and gestures that typically fall at your expense. I once dated a guy who was always in lack. He wanted to borrow money, wanted me to follow him somewhere just so I could pay his way, and expected me to pour into his cup, but left me feeling empty and hollow. Before I knew it, I worked for him full-time, neglecting my business and my needs. No Bueno!

Mr Controlling

Otherwise known as ‘The Bully’, this guy is always walking around giving orders. I once dated a guy that wanted to know my every move and would take me everywhere I wanted to go. At first, I thought he was just being a gentleman, but I soon realised that he was the most critical of all the men I dated. He would criticise my choice of friends, my hobbies and, you guessed it, my clothing style. I soon realised that he was manipulating me to have his way in an effort to manipulate me and mould me into the type of woman he was attracted to.

—

As I said, I’m no dating pro, but whoever you decide to date, watch out for these red flags. Also, ensure that you take care and are constantly improving yourself so that you may eventually become the person you want to date.

From the desk of Kesi Gardner, Chief Storyteller