Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says Iranian authorities forced her to sign false confession as condition of release

London (CNN)Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the dual British-Iranian citizen detained by Iran for nearly 6 years, said Iranian authorities forced her to sign a false confession as a condition of her release.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the BBC that after traveling to Tehran International Airport on the day of her release, she was “made to sign [a] forced confession at the airport in the presence of the British government.”

“They told me that you won’t be able to get on the plane. And I knew that was like a last-minute game because I knew, they told me that they have been given the money. So, what is the point of making me sign a piece of paper which is incorrect. It’s a forced confession,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the BBC in an interview broadcast Monday.

The British-Iranian charity worker was accused of working with organizations attempting to overthrow the Iranian regime. After being convicted and detained for nearly 6 years, she was released on March 16, 2022. On the same day, the British government resolved a dispute with the Iranian government over a decades-old ?400 million ($524 million) debt owed to Iran, which Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied was linked to the prisoner release. The debt is for undelivered armored vehicles and tanks, originally ordered by Iran but canceled by the UK in response to the Iranian revolution of 1979, according to a research briefing published by the House of Commons Library.

Zaghari Ratcliffe told the BBC that when she met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 13, he said her detention “was about the debt” that the UK government owed Iran.

