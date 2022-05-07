NBA: 76ers, Mavericks win Game 3s to cut series deficits to 2-1 | Loop Jamaica

NBA: 76ers, Mavericks win Game 3s to cut series deficits to 2-1 | Loop Jamaica
NBA: 76ers, Mavericks win Game 3s to cut series deficits to 2-1

Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (21) and Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo battle for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum).

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid inspired Philadelphia with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 on Friday night in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series as the 76ers fell behind 2-0 in the series. Embiid sustained a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in the final game of the first round against Toronto.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Miami.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

MAVERICKS 103, SUNS 94

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive pressure to cut Phoenix Suns’ series lead to 2-1.

The Mavericks spoiled Chris Paul’s 37th birthday, forcing the 17-year pro into his most turnovers in any half of a playoff game with seven before the break.

Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 28 points. Jae Crowder had 19 for Phoenix.

Dallas ended an 11-game losing streak against Phoenix, regular season included. Phoenix shot 45%, ending a run of at least 50% shooting in the playoffs at eight games.

Game 4 is Sunday in Dallas.

Source

