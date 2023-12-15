NBA: 76ers send Pistons to franchise-record 22nd straight loss Loop Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points and Tyrese Maxey added 19 as the Philadelphia 76ers dealt the Detroit Pistons their franchise-record 22nd straight loss 124-92 on Friday night in the second game of a home-and-home series.

The Pistons, who lost to Philly 129-111 on Wednesday night in Detroit, eclipsed the franchise mark set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. The Detroit streak is the sixth-longest single-season skid in NBA history.

Only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers (both lost 26 straight), along with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (all lost 23 in a row) have lost more games in a row in a season. Philadelphia hold the overall mark of 28, set at the end of 2014-15 and start of 2015-16.

Embiid, who scored 41 points on Wednesday, added 13 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double as the Sixers won their fifth straight game.

James Wiseman led the Pistons with 20 points. Bojan Bogdanovic had 17 as Detroit’s fell to 2-23 overall.

SPURS 129, LAKERS 115

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 36 points, Victor Wembanyama had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and San Antonio Spurs snapped an 18-game losing streak with a win over short-handed Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing Wednesday’s game with a bruised left calf for the Lakers, who were playing their third game in four nights.

Anthony Davis sat out with a hip injury after scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-119 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Los Angeles were also without D’Angelo Russell (migraine) and Cam Reddish (right knee soreness).

The victory was San Antonio’s first since beating Phoenix on November 2. It was the longest losing streak in franchise history, topping the 16-game skid last season.

WIZARDS 137, PACERS 123

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points, Jordan Poole added 30 and Tyus Jones had his second career triple-double as Washington Wizard beat Indiana Pacers to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Wizards won for the second time in their last 17 games, and the other victory in that span was against a Detroit team that is now up to 22 straight losses.

Corey Kispert added 23 points for Washington.

Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 11 assists for Indiana.

PELICANS 112, HORNETS 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 29 points and 13 rebounds as New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat short-handed Charlotte Hornets and extend their winning streak to three games.

Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and C.J. McCollum scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Pelicans, who outrebounded the Hornets 49-39.

Terry Rozier had 30 points and Miles Bridges added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the struggling Hornets, who fell to 4-9 at home.

Charlotte were without starting center Mark Williams due to a back injury, leaving them short on big men.

CELTICS 128, MAGIC 111

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Payton Pritchard added 21 off the bench and Boston Celtics beat Orlando Magic to remain unbeaten in Boston this season.

The victory was the Celtics’ 13th straight in Boston — the second-longest streak to start a season in franchise history behind 17 home wins in a row to open the 1957-58 season. The Celtics have not lost at home in 20 regular-season games dating to March 5 of last season.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points for Boston and Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists.

Jalen Suggs scored 19 points and Goga Bitadze had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic.

HAWKS 125, RAPTORS 104

TORONTO (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and 11 assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Atlanta snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a win over Toronto.

Clint Capela scored a season-high 18 points and added 15 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray scored 17 points as the Hawks bounced back from Wednesday’s 135-128 loss in Toronto.

Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta, while Saddiq Bey had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks finished with 55 rebounds to Toronto’s 32.

Scottie Barnes scored 23 points for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl each had 15.

ROCKETS 103, GRIZZLIES 96

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half as Houston overcame an early double-digit deficit and beat Memphis.

Brooks, who was making his return to Memphis after being traded to Houston in the offseason after six seasons with the Grizzlies, was 1 of 9 in the first half. He keyed a second-half comeback and hit a 3-pointer with 39.4 seconds left for a 99-94 lead as the Rockets won their fifth straight. He also stole an inbounds pass later, sealing the Houston win.

Fred VanVleet had 16 points and eight assists for Houston, and Alperen Sengun finished with 15 points.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and four blocks as Memphis dropped to 1-10 at home.

KNICKS 139, SUNS 122

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 50 points while hitting all nine of his 3-point shots and Julius Randle added 23 in New York Knick’s win over Phoenix Suns.

Brunson is the first Knicks player in franchise history to score 50 points while making nine threes.

Phoenix — which lost star guard Bradley Beal to an ankle injury in the first quarter — have lost six of their last eight. New York have won two of their past three.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead the Suns, while Devin Booker added 28.