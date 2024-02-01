NBA: Blazers spoil Lillard’s Portland return; Durant stars for Suns Loop Jamaica

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 24 points, including making a floater with 17.1 seconds left, and Portland Trail Blazers spoiled Damian Lillard’s return to Portland with a 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Wednesday night.

Lillard had 25 points for the Bucks in their second straight loss under new coach Doc Rivers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 27 points and eight rebounds.

Lillard played his first game in Portland since he was traded to the Bucks in the offseason. He was the face of the Trail Blazers’ franchise for his first 11 seasons in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Portland.

SUNS 136, NETS 120

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his return to Brooklyn, leading Phoenix Suns over the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant added eight assists in his first game in Brooklyn since being traded to Phoenix nearly a year ago. He got a mixed reception early before helping take the crowd out of it with 11 points in the third quarter, when the Suns outscored the Nets 42-26 after leading by three at halftime.

Jusuf Nurkic added 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, overwhelming an undersized Nets team as the Suns won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Cam Thomas scored 25 points for Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges, who came to the Nets in the Durant trade, had 21.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, MAVERICKS 87

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota Timberwolves against depleted Dallas Mavericks, which played without stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Rudy Gobert scored 17 points for the West-leading Wolves (34-14). They endured a sluggish start until Towns sparked their surge with two 3-pointers in the last 35 seconds of the first half to give them the lead for good. Towns had 11 points in the third quarter.

Doncic (sprained right ankle) and Irving (sprained right thumb) both sat for the third game this season, and the Mavericks have lost all three. They’ve played without at least one of them 26 times in 48 games.

Josh Green had 18 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 14 points for the Mavericks. They shot just 6 for 29 from 3-point range against the NBA’s best scoring defense.

THUNDER 105, NUGGETS 100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to help Oklahoma City Thunder beat short-handed Denver Nuggets in a matchup of teams near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Denver star Nikola Jokic sat out because of pain in his lower back. Oklahoma City took advantage of the two-time league MVP’s absence by holding the defending champion Nuggets to 39.8% shooting.

Chet Holmgren had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and reserves Aaron Wiggins and Vasilije Micic each added 12 points for the Thunder.

Aaron Gordon had 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets.

CLIPPERS 125, WIZARDS 109

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, James Harden added 25 and Los Angeles Clippers pulled away with a big third quarter to beat Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles outscored Washington 40-19 in the third after leading by 10 in the first half.

Harden’s pullup 3 from the top of the arc stretched the lead to 20 for the first time with 5:42 left in the period. Later, Leonard’s emphatic dunk off a driving, spinning feed from Russell Westbrook pushed it 25, and Norman Powell’s basket made it 106-79 at the end of the third.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 of his 27 points the first half for Washington. The Wizards are 2-2 under interim coach Brian Keefe after Wes Unseld Jr. was fired last week.

CAVALIERS 128, PISTONS 121

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 20 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter, Darius Garland had 19 points in his return from a broken jaw and Cleveland Cavaliers held off NBA-worst Detroit Pistons.

Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro added 14 points. Cleveland won for the 11th time in 12 games and are an NBA-best 16-4 since Dec. 16.

Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points and went 4 of 4 on 3-pointers, and Cade Cunningham had 19 points and seven assists for Detroit, which was seeking its first back-to-back wins since Oct. 27-28. The Pistons are 6-41.

HEAT 115, KINGS 106

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 31 points and Miami Heat beat Sacramento Kings to end a seven-game losing streak.

Butler shot 10 of 14 from the field and had seven rebounds for the Heat, who ended their longest losing streak since dropping 15 straight during the 2007-08 season. Josh Richardson was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 24 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his 13th triple-double of the season for Sacramento. Keegan Murray scored 33 points.

PELICANS 110, ROCKETS 99

HOUSTON (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, Brandon Ingram added 24 and New Orleans Pelicans beat Houston Rockets to snap a three-game skid.

New Orleans led by five to start the fourth quarter before scoring the next 15 points to make it 99-79 with just under 6 1/2 minutes remaining. Jose Alvarado hit a 3-pointer during that stretch and Valanciunas had six points to help the Pelicans pad the lead.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 31 points.

MAGIC 108, SPURS 98

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 20 and Orlando Magic held on to beat San Antonio Spurs.

Devin Vassell had 26 points and Victor Wembanyama 21 for San Antonio.

After trailing by 25 points in the final quarter, San Antonio went on a 15-0 run over 3:38 to pull within three at 99-96. But the Spurs had three turnovers in the final three minutes.

BULLS 117, HORNETS 110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coby White scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Chicago sent Charlotte to their fifth straight loss.

Ayo Dosunmu added 16 points for Chicago.

Miles Bridges had 30 points and 15 rebounds for Charlotte.