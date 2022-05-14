NBA: Celtics force Game 7 with Bucks; Warriors oust Grizzlies | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
NBA: Celtics force Game 7 with Bucks; Warriors oust Grizzlies | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jayson Tatum scored 46 points, outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo to make sure there wouldn’t be another Milwaukee fourth-quarter comeback, and the Boston Celtics beat the defending champions Bucks 108-95 on Friday night to force a seventh game in th
Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols