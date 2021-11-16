NBA: DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls’ 121-103 rout of LA; Davis tossed | Loop Jamaica

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and Zach LaVine had added 26 in the Chicago Bulls’ 121-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball had a season-high 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds against his former team as the promising Bulls rolled to their fourth win in five games, following up their win over the Clippers on Sunday night by sweeping back-to-back games at Staples Center. Chicago also snapped an eight-game skid against the Lakers dating to November 2016.

DeRozan and the Lakers flirted with each other in free agency during the summer, but the Lakers eventually went with Russell Westbrook over DeRozan, his fellow Los Angeles-area native.

Anthony Davis had 20 points and six rebounds before getting ejected by referee Scott Wall with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) works again Denver Nuggets’ Bol Bol (10) and JaMychal Green (0) for a shot attempt during an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez).

MAVERICKS 111, NUGGEST 101

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets 111-101,

Dallas opened the fourth period on a 17-6 run that included 3-pointers by Hardaway, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to go ahead 98-88 with six minutes left, their largest lead to that point.

Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists and Jalen Brunson scored 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, who have won five of six.

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who finished a back-to-back and had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, right, looks to pass the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, centre, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer).

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, RAPTORS 113

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 29 points and Damian Lillard added 24 to lead Portland Trail Blazers to a victory over Toronto Raptors.

The Blazers, who were playing the second of a back-to-back, improved to 6-1 at home.

OG Anunoby had 27 points for the Raptors, who have lost five of six. Pascal Siakam added 20.

Larry Nance Jr.’s alley-oop dunk gave Portland a 99-89 lead in the final quarter. McCollum’s 3-pointer pushed it to 105-92.

The Raptors rallied with a 9-0 run, pulling to 105-101 on Fred VanVleet’s 3-pointer with 5:34 left. Portland didn’t let Toronto get any closer, and Lillard’s 3 stretched the Blazers’ lead to 110-101.

SUNS 99, TIMBERWOLVES 96

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves for their ninth straight win.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the Suns after missing five games with a right lower leg contusion. Phoenix won a day after a 115-89 victory in Houston.

Booker made one of two foul shots with 16.1 seconds to give the Suns a 98-96 lead.

Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed a 3-point and Anthony Edwards couldn’t control an offensive rebound. Booker made another free throw and the Timberwolves’ last-second heave was short.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives between Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun (28) and Christian Wood (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill).

GRIZZLIES 136, ROCKETS 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Houston, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss.

Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 15 as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The 136 points was a season-high for the Grizzlies.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points, while Jae’Sean Tate added 14 points and nine rebounds. Houston, again was stymied by poor shooting, connecting on only 38%.

WIZARDS 105, PELICANS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) –Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and Washington Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat New Orleans Pelicans for their fifth consecutive victory.

Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years when the Bullets opened the 1974-75 season 11-2. The Wizards have done this with and without All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who missed a second consecutive game mourning the death of his grandmother.

Aaron Holiday, who took Beal’s spot in the starting lineup, scored 12 points.

KNICKS 92, PACERS 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 16 points, and New York Knicks limited Indiana Pacers to two baskets in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

Kemba Walker also had 16 points for the Knicks, but he didn’t play in the fourth when the reserves and especially the defense won it for New York. Derrick Rose, Walker’s backup, added 14 points.

The Knicks ended a three-game home losing streak and a two-game skid overall by outscoring the Pacers 23-10 in the final 12 minutes.

Indiana shot 2 for 20 in the fourth period.

Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers,

HAWKS 129, MAGIC 111

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and John Collins each scored 23 points and Atlanta Hawks beat Orlando Magic for their second straight win.

Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovich added 20 points for Atlanta, which snapped a six-game skid with a 20-point win over defending NBA champion Milwaukee on Sunday.

Cole Anthony had 27 points and 11 assists for the Magic, who have dropped three straight and five of six.

CELTICS 98, CAVALIERS 92

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as Boston Celtics beat Cleveland Cavaliers.

Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

On Saturday, Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left as Cleveland rallied from a 19-point deficit in a 91-89 win over Boston. Both teams played their third game in four nights.

Ricky Rubio scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and Cedi Osman had 26 points and five assists off the bench for the Cavaliers (9-6), who have won six of eight.

KINGS 129, PISTONS 107

DETROIT (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as Sacramento Kings routed Detroit Pistons.

The Kings ended a four-game losing streak, taking control with a 26-2 run for a 33-12 lead early in the second quarter.

Richaun Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and nine assists for Sacramento, which had six players with at least 15 points.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Detroit.

HEAT 103, THUNDER 90

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 11 points and 11 assists for the Heat.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee). Butler, who averages 23.6 points per game, missed his third straight.

Lu Dort scored 20 points and rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 16 for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the night averaging 22.6 points per game, finished with a season-low 10 on 2-of-11 shooting.