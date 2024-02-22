NBA: Doncic and Irving team up to carry Mavericks past Suns Loop Jamaica

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Kyrie Irving added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-113 in the NBA on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to seven games in the return from the All-Star break for both teams.

Dallas pulled even with Phoenix in the standings at 33-23 and took the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 2-1 record in a pairing of teams battling for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Doncic had 11 assists and nine rebounds matched against fellow All-Stars Devin Booker, who scored 35 points, and Kevin Durant, who had 23 on an ordinary shooting night for the 14-time All-Star. The Suns had won five of six before the break.

Dallas extended their longest winning streak of the season in the first visit from new majority owner Miriam Adelson. The widow of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson was sitting courtside. Her company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., finalized the deal with Mark Cuban in December.

NUGGETS 130, WIZARDS 110

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic became the third player in NBA history to record at least one triple-double against every opponent in the league, going 10 for 10 from the floor and finishing with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in Denver Nuggets’ victory over Washington Wizards.

Jokic had his 16th triple-double of the season, second in the league to Domantas Sabonis’ 19. He nearly got there in the first half, with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the other players with a triple-double against every opponent.

Michael Porter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the defending champion Nuggets, who returned from the All-Star break and snapped a three-game skid.

Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who matched their worst skid of the season with their ninth straight loss.

WARRIORS 128, LAKERS 110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and had eight assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James.

With his 6,000th career assist, Curry became the eighth player in NBA history with at least 23,000 points and 6,000 assists — joining James, Russell Westbrook, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, and John Havlicek.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers. They were without James because of a left ankle injury that also sidelined the 39-year-old forward on Feb. 14 at Utah before the break.

KINGS 127, SPURS 122

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had his NBA-leading 19th triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds, De’Aaron Fox added 28 points and nine assists and Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio Spurs.

Sabonis was a game-time decision due to illness, then ended up with his fourth triple-double in five games. He has had at least a double-double in 38 straight games.

Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk each added 21 points.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 32 points, and Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. The Spurs lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

CELTICS 129, BULLS 112

CHICAGO (AP) — Derrick White scored 28 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and NBA-leading Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls for their season-high seventh straight victory.

White and Tatum each made five of Boston’s 23 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, and the Celtics came away with another convincing victory after pounding Brooklyn by 50 prior to the All-Star break.

Boston went from leading by 16 to trailing by three at halftime before regaining control in the third. The Celtics outscored the Bulls 37-21 in the quarter.

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

THUNDER 129, CLIPPERS 107

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of Western Conference contenders.

Lu Dort added 19 points, Jalen Williams had 18, and Chet Holmgren had 17 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder won the season series with Los Angeles and improved to 38-17 to move within a game of Western Conference-leading Minnesota.

Gordon Hayward played 14 minutes in his first game with the Thunder since being acquired in a trade with Charlotte. He missed both of his shots and had four rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points and Nolan Powell added 19 points for Los Angeles. The third-place Clippers fell to 36-18.

KNICKS 110, 76ERS 96

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 21 points and 12 assists with Spike Lee cheering from courtside and the New York Knicks spoiled former Villanova star Kyle Lowry’s Philadelphia 76ers debut.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for New York. Josh Hart had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

All-Star Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 35 points. Maxey made 11 of 24 shots but had little other offensive help, a common theme for the Sixers in MVP Joel Embiid’s absence.

PACERS 129, PISTONS 115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 13 assists to help the Indiana Pacers beat the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons.

Coming off a 32-point night Sunday in the NBA All-Star Game on his home floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton had his 15th game of the season with at least 25 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam added 20 points for Indiana.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points and eight assists for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four straight to fall to 8-47.

MAGIC 116, CAVALIERS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Moritz Wagner had 22 points, younger brother Franz added 14 and Orlando Magic handed the Cleveland Cavaliers just their third loss in 21 games.

The Cavs, who have been the NBA’s hottest team since mid-December, played without leading scorer and All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell sat out with an unspecified illness.

Orlando played the final 22 minutes without starting guard Jalen Suggs, who went out midway through the third quarter with a head injury and didn’t return.

PELICANS 127, ROCKETS 105

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 27 points and nine assists and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the struggling Houston Rockets for their eighth victory in nine games.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Herb Jones had 17 points and seven steals for New Orleans.

Alperen Sengun had 20 points and nine rebounds for Houston. The Rockets have lost six of seven.

HORNETS 115, JAZZ 107

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Grant Williams scored 24 points and Charlotte beat Utah for their fourth straight victory following a 10-game slide.

Brandon Miller added 16 points and Tre Mann had 13. The Hornets made 20 of 42 3-pointers and upped their record to 14-41.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points for Utah. The Jazz have lost five in a row and 11 of 14.

RAPTORS 121, NETS 93

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 points, Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto spoiled Brooklyn interim coach Kevin Ollie’s debut.

Immanuel Quickley had 24 points for Toronto. RJ Barrett added 12 points and matched a season-high with seven assists.

Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 21 points. Ollie replaced Jacque Vaughn on Tuesday, a day after Vaughn was fired following a 21-33 start.