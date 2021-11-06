NBA: Garland hits go-ahead free throws, Cavs beat Raptors 102-101 | Loop Jamaica

Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Raptors 102-101 on Friday night in the NBA, ending Toronto’s winning streak at five games.

Garland scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Mobley scored 18 for the Cavs, who had lost their previous six games at Toronto.

“They are a really good, physical, active, defensive team that tries to get you on your heels,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of the Raptors. “In the second half, Darius put them on their heels.”

Allen credited Garland, a third-year guard, for keeping the Cavs composed in the final minutes.

“Towards the end we could see we were getting flustered,” Allen said. “They were hitting some tough shots, our defense wasn’t where it needed to be. He got us all grouped together and told us that we needed to be on our game, and we got it done.”

Cleveland won their third straight and improved to 4-3 on the road.

“We’re getting more and more confident every game,” Mobley said. “The chemistry is building every game.”

Bickerstaff was impressed with the maturity his team showed in overcoming a tough opponent on the road.

“There’s something special growing in that locker room,” Bickerstaff said.

OG Anunoby scored 23 points but missed a jump shot in the final seconds that would have won it for the Raptors. Rookie Scottie Barnes, who returned after missing two games because of a sprained right thumb, couldn’t convert a tip-in on Anunoby’s late miss.

Cedi Osman scored 17 points for the Cavaliers and Ricky Rubio had 11.

Fred VanVleet scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 17 and Barnes scored 14 for the Raptors, who led by 15 points early in the third quarter.

Toronto led 80-74 to begin the fourth. With 4:42 remaining, Allen banked home a 3-pointer to tie it at 94-all.

The Raptors pushed back ahead, and Anunoby’s 3 made it 101-96 with 1:43 left. Allen scored back-to-back baskets to make it a one-point game, and the Cavs got possession with 24.8 seconds left after Barnes couldn’t grab the rebound on VanVleet’s missed 3.

Anunoby fouled a driving Garland, and the Cavs guard made both to give his team its first and only lead of the game.

Toronto called timeout, but Anunoby and Barnes couldn’t deliver the winning basket.

Up 29-28 after one, the Raptors widened their lead with an 11-2 run to start the second quarter and took a 57-48 advantage into halftime.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit New York on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Detroit Pistons 90 Brooklyn Nets 96

Orlando Magic 89 San Antonio Spurs 102

Washington Wizards 115 Memphis Grizzlies 87

Toronto Raptors 101 Cleveland Cavaliers 102

Milwaukee Bucks 98 New York Knicks 113

Minnesota Timberwolves 84 LA Clippers 104

Golden State Warriors 126 New Orleans Pelicans 85

Portland Trail Blazers 110 Indiana Pacers 106

Sacramento Kings 140 Charlotte Hornets 110