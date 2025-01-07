NBA: Jackson’s late free throws help surging Grizzlies cool Rockets

Desmond Bane had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. made the go-ahead free throws with 8.6 seconds left and scored 21, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied past the Houston Rockets 120-119 on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard added 21 points and Santi Aldama had 15 for Memphis, which have won six of seven.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 25 points. Dillon Brooks had 22 points and Amen Thompson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds as Houston's four-game winning streak ended.

Memphis (32-16) moved within one-half game of Houston for second in the Western Conference.

Both teams were without key players. Houston's Alperen Sengun, who was announced as a Western Conference All-Star reserve earlier Thursday, was out with a left calf contusion, and Memphis guard Ja Morant sat out with right shoulder soreness.

With 13 seconds left, the Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells was driving for a go-ahead, fast-break layup when official Marat Kogut called timeout. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was livid, saying he never called timeout, and it appeared he was motioning for Wells to drive to the basket rather than signaling to stop the clock. However, Jackson drove into the paint and was fouled after the timeout, setting up the go-ahead free throws.

Edwards keeps Timberwolves surging

Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in the third quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled over the Utah Jazz 138-113 for their fifth straight victory and second in two nights.

Added to the All-Star Game as a reserve on Thursday, Edwards had 11 assists and keyed a decisive 44-22 third quarter for the Timberwolves. Minnesota, which shot a season-best 59.8 percent from the field, was coming off a 121-113 victory at Phoenix on Wednesday.

After the Jazz made a modest run in the fourth quarter, Edwards made three 3-pointers in a 1:25 span to give Minnesota a 125-97 lead with 4:34 left.

Keyonte George, who was moved out of Utah's starting lineup four games ago, scored 23 points on 7-for-7 shooting. Collin Sexton had 19 points, while John Collins and Jordan Clarkson both had 16 in Utah's eighth consecutive loss.

Minnesota rookie Rob Dillingham had a career-high 19 points. Rudy Gobert and Luka Garza each added 16 points.

Coming back from illness, Naz Reid made four straight 3s as Minnesota outscored the Jazz 32-11 during a nine-minute span bridging the first and second quarters. The Timberwolves never trailed after that.

Lakers roll past listless Wizards

LeBron James had 24 points and 11 assists before resting for the final quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-96 rout of the lowly Washington Wizards.

While James sat out, his son Bronny played the whole fourth quarter and scored a career-high five points - a development that delighted the crowd, even on the road.

It was the 16th consecutive loss for Washington, tying a franchise record. It's the second time this season the Wizards have dropped that many in a row.

This one was never close after the first few minutes, even though the Lakers were missing Anthony Davis because of an abdominal muscle strain. Washington were without rookie Alex Sarr, who had a sprained left ankle.

Los Angeles have won five of six, rebounding from a 14-point loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

This was the Lakers' most lopsided victory this season, surpassing their 111-88 win over the Wizards just over a week ago.

Jordan Poole scored 19 points for the Wizards, who dropped to a league-worst 6-40.

Thursday's scores

Cleveland Cavaliers 137, Atlanta Hawks 115

Washington Wizards 96, Los Angeles Lakers 134

Utah Jazz 113, Minnesota Timberwolves 138

Memphis Grizzlies 120, Houston Rockets 119

Portland Trail Blazers 119, Orlando Magic 90