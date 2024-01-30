NBA: Jayson Tatum scores 30 as Celtics beat Pacers 129-124 Loop Jamaica

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and had two blocks in the final 30 seconds to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Indiana Pacers 129-124 in the NBA on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Derrick White finished with 24 to help Boston win their season series with Indiana, 3-2. The Pacers eliminated the Celtics in the quarterfinal round of the In-Season Tournament in December.

Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Pascal Siakam finished with 23 points and Myles Turner added 17. All-Star Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics led 127-124 when Tatum denied Turner at the rim with 29.3 seconds left, leading to a shot-clock violation. He came up with another block with 11.2 seconds remaining to preserve Boston’s five-point lead.

WARRIORS 119, 76ERS 107

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 37 points with eight 3-pointers, Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points and Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers on a night when guard Klay Thompson sat out with an illness.

Curry, who also had eight rebounds and seven assists, shot 12 for 17 in his third straight 30-point game.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Tobias Harris had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Joel Embiid scored 14 points for the Sixers before limping to the locker room with 4:04 left after Kuminga fell on his left knee.

KNICKS 118, JAZZ 103

NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo made a career-high nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Jalen Brunson had 29 points and nine assists, and New York Knicks wrapped up one of the best months in franchise history with their eighth straight victory.

The Knicks finished 14-2 in January. That was their most wins in a month since going 14-0 in March 1994 and just one shy of their most ever, when they were 15-3 in December 1968.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points for Utah, which lost in New York for the second straight night to finish its road trip at 2-4. The Jazz were beaten 147-114 by Brooklyn on Monday.

With starting Knicks forwards Julius Randle and OG Anunoby sidelined for the second straight night, Precious Achiuwa matched a season high with 18 points. Josh Hart finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 14 points and 12 boards.

HAWKS 138, LAKERS 122

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, knocking down his first six attempts from 3-point range, and the Atlanta Hawks handed Los Angeles Lakers their second double-digit loss in as many nights.

The Lakers, playing without Anthony Davis after a 135-119 loss at Houston on Monday, slipped back below .500 at 24-25. Austin Reaves scored 28 points and Lebron James added 20 in a lackluster performance before a standing-room-only crowd.

Dejounte Murray, who had 24 points for the Hawks, knocked down mid-range jumpers on three straight possessions midway through the fourth quarter to turn back any thoughts of a Lakers comeback.

RAPTORS 118, BULLS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, Bruce Brown added 19 points and seven rebounds, and short-handed Toronto rallied past Chicago to snap a season-high five-game skid.

Jordan Nwora scored 17 points in 19 minutes and Dennis Schroder added 16 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who trailed by 16 in the second quarter but regained the lead late in the third and held on from there.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 21. Chicago have lost three of four.