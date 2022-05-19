NBA: Stephen Curry’s double-double leads Warriors to Game 1 win | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
2 hrs ago

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson, left, during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn).

The Golden State Warriors were spectacular in the opening game of their NBA Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks, leading throughout for a 112-87 win.

Defensive stops were the theme for the Warriors, holding the Mavericks to just 18 points in the opening quarter to open up a 10-point lead after the first frame.

The Mavericks trimmed the margin to 35-33 halfway through the second quarter, but from that point on it was all Warriors, led by Andrew Wiggins’ highest-scoring playoff half of his career as he had 15 to lead his side to a 54-45 half-time advantage.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson took over in the third period, combining for 20 of the Warriors’ 34 points to help their side jump ahead by 20 points, allowing the hosts to coast home unchallenged in the last.

Curry finished with game-highs in points and rebounds, with 21 on seven-of-16 shooting and 12 respectively, while Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 19 points each on a combined 16-of-29 shooting.

Six Warriors players finished with at least three assists, and as a team they had 24 assists on 46 field goals, while the Mavericks had 14 assists from their 31 field goals.

Luka Doncic looked primed for a big game early on, but struggled to score the ball efficiently, finishing with a team-high 20 points on six-of-18 shooting to go with seven turnovers and four assists. The Mavericks had their worst shooting performance of these playoffs at 36 per cent (31-of-86), and 22 per cent from long-range (11-of-48).

Golden State will host Game 2 on Friday, before Game 3 heads to Dallas on Sunday.

