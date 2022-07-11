NBA YoungBoy Backtracks On Retirement Album: “I’m Dropping Again”

NBA YoungBoy assured fans that he is not retiring from rap after his next album, despite recent reports.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, shocked the industry last week after saying he plans to retire after he drops his next album. It seems he is now having a change or heart saying he will be dropping again.

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the artistes that have been atop the rap game in recent years, churning out hits after hits and constantly dominating the charts.

However, the Baton Rouge native has been under house arrest in Utah as he awaits his trial, which reportedly begins sometime this summer. In 2020, NBA YoungBoy was arrested for allegedly brandishing weapons during a music video shoot in Baton Rouge, where he and fifteen others were taken in for possession of drugs, guns, and a lump sum of cash.

Being under house arrest has paused YoungBoy’s production of music and has decreased his creative flow, which allowed him to produce top chart-hitting songs in recent years. This has reportedly taken a toll on the young rapper.

In a social media post by DJ Akademics this week, he offered an update on YoungBoy’s situation by sharing a screenshot of messages between the two. In the screenshot, fans could see NBA YoungBoy expressing his desire to be rid of the rap game and alluded to leaving the industry sooner rather than later.

In a part of the messaging, YoungBoy stated, “Say I ain’t fw this rap sh*t no mo, after this album I’m done as long as my family str8, ima be good 4 life.”

In a new message shared via his Instagram account, YoungBoy makes it clear that he is not retiring. “Don’t do fake promo on me I never said that,” he wrote. “After August I’m dropping again.”

In April, the artiste announced the release of his upcoming album, The Last Slimento, which is still scheduled to drop on August 5 via Atlantic Records and his Never Broke Again label.

NBA YoungBoy has already released eleven songs from the record, including “4KT Baby,” “The North Bleeding,” “Loner Life,” “Acclaimed Emotions, “Wagwan,” “Ghost,” “Nightfall,” “Holy,” “I Got the Bag,” “Mr. Grim Reaper” and “I Hate YoungBoy.”

The full album is expected to contain a total of 30 songs.