NBA YoungBoy Gets Timbaland Attention After Previewing New Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again preview some new heat and gets Timbaland’s attention

NBA YoungBoy appears to have a lot up his sleeve for 2022, and along with the stamp of approval from one of the most prolific producers on the Hip Hop scene, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s fans are also hyped and ready to receive his upcoming projects.

Despite spending most of last year behind bars due to a federal gun case, the 22-year-old rapper had proved that he could still accomplish great things in the most unusual circumstances, especially with his “Sincerely, Kentrell” album reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

One could conclude that the success garnered last year contributes to the love the rapper is receiving and is set to receive in 2022. No wonder when DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the rapper vibing in his car, entertaining fans, and lifting weights while mock performing an unreleased song, positive feedback was abundant.

One comment that garnered much attention was that of Timbaland, who co-signed the upbeat, energetic track with a trio of fire emojis. Others declared the unreleased song, which focuses on sexual liaisons and having fun, a “hit,” while impatient fans called for it to be released ‘ASAP.’

While it is not yet disclosed when the track will be officially released, some fans are already declaring this year ‘YoungBoy’s year’ in high hopes that bigger things are coming for and from the rapper in the coming months.

NBA YoungBoy was released from jail in October and is currently on house arrest in the state of Utah. The young rapper was perhaps trying new creative styles when he revealed an unforgettable makeup-filled look on his sister’s Instagram page back in December, explaining that it made him feel like a “rockstar.” Upon the release of his “Emo Rockstar” music video, another successful project by the rap star, the look took on new heights.

In a Clubhouse chat sometime later, he said, “I like painting my face, putting makeup on. I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and sh*t…I feel comfortable that way.”

NBA YoungBoy continues his journey to express himself in ways that he feels most comfortable. His fans are ready and open to accepting a different side of YoungBoy, especially when it is reflected in his music.