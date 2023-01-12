NBA YoungBoy Squash Kodak Black Beef, Reveals His Favorite Jamaican Dish

Atlantic alums, Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy, are taking on 2023 differently as they squash their beef and perhaps Jamaican food played a roll.

A new video shows the two rappers on a video call, with both parties appearing calm and even trading jokes, suggesting that they have buried the hatchet. A video surfaced on Thursday showing the two rappers seemingly hanging out together on Facetime together. This comes months after they both traded disses at each other.

In the video, Kodak Black appears to be having Jamaican red peas soup, and it later becomes a talking point for both rappers who expressed their love for a specific Jamaican food- rice and peas and jerk chicken. The former labelmates and collaborators had a good relationship and worked on songs like “Chosen One” and “Water,” but Kodak’s “Time Never Mattered” track released in 2020 was thought to be a diss aimed at Young Boy.

In the song, Kodak rapped, “But I hope that I don’t go broke again, ni***a, I’m killin’ young babies/Kodak never goin’ broke again, n***a you a free agent,” which YoungBoy fans thought was a swipe at the rapper.

Kodak Black wearing Wallabee Clarks

Things escalated thereafter when Kodak Black spoke about NBA YoungBoy’s then-girlfriend Yaya Mayweather stabbing his other baby’s mother, Lapattra Jacobs, in 2020 and insinuated that YB was an informant.

From then, the artists seemed to have a growing animosity between them. Last year, Kodak even spoke on YoungBoy’s rumored $60 million deal offer from Atlantic Records to renew his contract with the label as he lamented that he received far less. At some point, Kodak also claimed that YoungBoy stole his “style”.

In October last year, NBA YoungBoy also dissed Kodak in his album ‘3800 Degrees” as he rapped in “Head Busted”, “B-h I’m cutthroat / to my opp and sure/ I don’t f-k wit Gremlins.”

Kodak Black, who was supposed to release an album around the same time, responded on Twitter. “Ya Lil Hoe Ass Thought I Was Dropping @ Midnight NOPE,” he tweeted.

Fans who reacted to the beef questioned if Kodak was jealous of the Baton Rouge rapper, who they say would outsell him in any album category since he was the second most streamed rapper on Spotify in 2022.

Still, it’s good to see the rappers starting the new year on a good note. Speaking of which, NBA YoungBoy is now a husband in addition to his role as a father. The rapper who recently launched his Amazon Amp radio show has been a lot calmer dealing with his critics.