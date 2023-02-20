NBC Radio Special Report – Monday February 20th 2023

The Kingdom Life Tabernacle in Mesopotamia is encouraging Women from the Marriaqua Valley and surrounding areas who wish to learn an Agro-processing skill that can sustain their livelihoods to be a part of its Women Empowerment Project.

The program which kicked off last Thursday runs until the end of June and is being held in collaboration with the Technical Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of China – Taiwan at the Church compound.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WOMEN-SKILLS-DEVELOPMENT-REPORT.mp3

