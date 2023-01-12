NBC’s Special Report – January 11th 2023

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
NBC’s Special Report – January 11th 2023
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A team from the Canadian-based International School Leadership ISL Institution is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a series of education-related activities.

The team will conduct workshops for Principals, present a Leadership Handbook, visit schools and conduct research with school personnel.

Here’s more in today’s Special Report.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ISL-WORKSHOP-REPORT.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols