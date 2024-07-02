NCB adjusts branch operations due to threat of Hurricane Beryl

NCB adjusts branch operations due to threat of Hurricane Beryl
National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited’s (NCBJ) branch operations will be adjusted as a hurricane watch has been issued by the Government of Jamaica; as Hurricane Beryl is expected to impact the island.

In keeping with national safety recommendations and the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) guidelines, NCBJ will be making the following changes to our operations on Tuesday, July 2, 2024: 

·       RTGS Payments: Cut-off time for submissions will be 12 noon

·       CSD Trading Ceiling Requests: Cut-off time for submissions will be 12 noon

·       NCB Offices and Branches: All locations will be closed to the public at 12 noon

 All NCBJ locations will be closed on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 to ensure the safety of our staff and customers; with the expectation for resuming operations on Thursday, July, 4, 2024 based on favourable conditions.

For any urgent banking needs, customers may use our self-serve platforms available at www.jncb.com.

