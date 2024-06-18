NCB Cap Markets named Best Investment Banking Solutions in the C’bean Loop Jamaica

NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) has been recognised for providing the “Best Investment Banking Solutions in the Caribbean” in 2024 by Capital Finance International (CFI), an international finance publication.

Renowned for selecting top financial institutions worldwide across various categories annually, CFI has identified NCBCM as a standout performer in the Jamaican financial landscape.

Angus Young, CEO of NCBCM, expressed gratitude stating, “NCBCM is pleased to be recognised as the Best in the Caribbean. This shows our teams’ relentless focus in successfully originating and structuring financing and investment solutions for our clients across the region.”

The CFI Judge’s Report noted “NCBCM is one of the major stockbrokers in Jamaica and offer outstanding Wealth Advisory and Asset Management Services. Through the efficient geographical spread of activities, and depth of understanding [of the region], the firm has developed capabilities to operate at every layer of the capital markets. With its leading role in the Caribbean capital markets, the firm’s presence ensures greater sophistication, improved overall efficiency and commendable transparency.”

“The Caribbean region has proven itself to be economically resilient and is home to the fastest growing economy – the Republic of Guyana and as such NCBCM will be seeking to expand in South and Central America regions as we continue our commitment to unlocking solutions to support businesses while providing seamless access to wealth to investors,” Young noted.

NCBCM won the CFI award for Best Wealth Management Team Caribbean in 2018 and is now proud to solidify its position and be recognised as a leading investment bank on the global stage. The Capital Finance International Award acknowledges individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.