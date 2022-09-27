NCB Cap Markets programme produces top performers in JSE competition Loop Jamaica

Two graduates of the NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) Research Analyst Programme copped top spots at the recently concluded Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Market Research Competition.

The first and second place winners were Jamelia Jalaalwalikraam, Research Manager, NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), and Nickard Swaby, Research Analyst, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB).

In speaking on this remarkable achievement, Annya Walker, Vice President – Strategy, Research, Innovation & Projects at NCBCM shared that the outstanding performance of both team members instilled a renewed level of pride within the organisation.

“Over the years, the company has heavily invested in nurturing and developing young talent. Since the inception of NCBCM Research Analyst Programme in 2019, more than ten tertiary students have been recruited and provided with holistic training across a wide range of financial sector areas including the local and overseas stock and bond markets”.

Eight of the ten graduates have since been permanently employed by National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited or one of its subsidiaries, including the JSE Competition’s first and second place winners this year.

Jalaalwalikraam, who earned the coveted first place trophy, could not contain her excitement.

“This win is an amazing achievement; the hard work I’ve poured into this journey has paid off,” commented Jalaalwalikraam. “I feel blessed and honoured to claim the top prize. The JSE Market Research competition provided a platform for me to hone and showcase my talent. It has certainly helped to boost my confidence and sharpen my skills, and has overall contributed positively to my development as a research professional.”

Jalaalwalikraam bested twenty-three contestants to walk away with the title of 2021/2022 JSE Market Research Competition Winner, along with a cash prize of $300,000.

Each quarter, the JSE challenges analysts across the securities industry, tertiary institutions and the media to submit analyses of listed companies based on their past performances and expected advancements. In the submissions, participants are required to research and analyse a predetermined company and at the end of the year, the top two quarterly submissions are selected to compete for the overall winning title.

Swaby, Research Analyst, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) who was also a first-time entrant, earned the runner-up trophy and a $150,000 cash prize. Swaby directly accredited his success in the competition to the NCBCM Research Analyst Programme.

According to Swaby, “Ever since I was given the opportunity to work as a Junior Research Analyst at NCBCM through the Research Analyst Programme, I was being trained and prepared for the task. These types of analyses are what we prepare regularly for our clients to make informed and smart investment decisions.”

NCBCM Vice President Walker concluded by expressing that “the entire NCB team is extremely proud of Jamelia and Nickard. The quality of their analyses, and the commitment they’ve displayed certainly speak volumes of the well-rounded professionals they are. Their remarkable performance in the competition is also a testament to the strength of the NCBCM Research Analyst Programme.”

She continued, “Over the years, our research team has produced consecutive title winners in this competition. NCBCM stands committed to investing in people, honing world-class talent, and developing regional leaders of capital markets and securities industry of tomorrow.”

Dr Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director, JSE, emphasised that the JSE remains committed to increasing the interest and involvement of analysts and observers in the Jamaican stock market. She shared, “One of the main objectives of the JSE Market Research Competition is to increase the interest and involvement of analysts and observers in the Jamaican stock market through in-depth analyses of the performance of listed companies.”

She continued, “Over the last five years, we have seen an increase of over 20 per cent in the number of participants. This is quite encouraging as it signals that interest has grown and we look forward to garnering even more involvement in future competitions.”