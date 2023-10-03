NCB Capital Markets welcomes Angus Young as new CEO Loop Jamaica

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is announcing the appointment of Angus Young as the incoming CEO of NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM).

Young replaces Steven Gooden.

In a statement, the company emphasised Young’s wealth of experience and expertise in the financial industry, citing his numerous leadership roles regionally and within the organisation.

His journey with NCB began in 2014 when he assumed the role of CEO of NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited. In 2018, he was also appointed Regional Head of Investment Banking at NCBCM and maintained dual roles until his appointment as executive vice president – regional investment banking and new markets at NCBCM in July 2022.

Prior to joining the NCB Group, Angus held the position of Managing Director of BDO Financial Advisory Services Limited in Trinidad & Tobago and had regional responsibilities for capital markets origination at another Caribbean financial institution.

Young expressed enthusiasm about his new appointment, stating that he was eager to deliver on the company’s commitment to empower its clients to unlock their financial aspirations.

“Our aim is to foster the growth and diversification of our clients’ portfolios by leveraging our vertically integrated model. This model incorporates a wide range of services and solutions, which deliver an all-encompassing wealth management experience. We are embarking on an exciting journey to make this vision a reality,” he said.

The company is increasing its focus on wealth management. According to Bruce Bowen, CEO of NCB.

“NCB is committed to harnessing the strength of our insurance, banking, and investment solutions to provide holistic wealth management offerings for our valued clients across all segments of our business. This renewed commitment underscores our dedication to helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Bowen continued by saying: “Angus’s extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead NCB Capital Markets at this time. We look forward to his tenure as CEO and the exciting opportunities it will bring for the organisation and clients alike.”