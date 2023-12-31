NCB CEO Bruce Bowen picks SickKids-C’bean for Grant a Wish Loop Jamaica

Bruce Bowen, CEO of National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica Limited, has chosen the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative (SCI) as the recipient of a $500,000 donation through the bank’s Grant a Wish programme for 2023. This decision reflects his ongoing commitment to SCI, an organisation dedicated to enhancing paediatric cancer and blood disorder care in the Caribbean, which he co-chairs with his wife, Suzanne.

SCI’s mission is pivotal for the region, focusing on the advancement of medical research, diagnosis, and treatment for children with cancer and serious blood disorders. The initiative already plays a significant role in supporting health care in several Caribbean nations, including The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

“We need to build regional capacity. At the beginning [10 years ago] across the English-speaking Caribbean, there were three trained paediatric oncologists, and none operated in Jamaica,” Bowen pointed out, during a recent presentation at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). “Now, we have these two doctors working and one still in training for Jamaica; two in Trinidad; two in Barbados; one in the Bahamas with another in training, all working in paediatric cancer care.”

NCB Jamaica Limited CEO Bruce Bowen (centre) and his wife Suzanne (left) chat with paediatrician Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson before the handover of the cheque.

The presentation was attended by the only two practising paediatric haematology oncologists in Jamaica, Dr Sharon McLean-Salmon and Dr Michelle Reece-Mills. Both are beneficiaries of SCI’s training and funding efforts and have become integral to the care of young patients in the nation.

Highlighting the importance of local support and international collaboration, Dr McLean pointed out the disparities in healthcare resources. “Many times, the outcome for cancer treatment is related to where you are born. In the Caribbean, we are less resourced than North America, Europe, and Australia, but we live in low- and middle-income countries where 80 per cent of children affected by the diseases reside and have need.”

She added, “It takes the synchronisation of thought and purpose that came together in SCI to make an impact. Institutionally, we are doing much better, and the outcome of the treatment of children with these disorders has greatly improved. How children do [in treatment] is in part related to the resources, and the local thrust to get donors to assist is critical.”

While progress has been substantial, there is still a need to enhance specialities like surgical oncology, paediatric pathology, and pharmacology. SCI’s initiatives, such as tracking and case consultations, have been instrumental in improving the monitoring and care of young patients.

Looking forward, Reece-Mills highlighted the need for advancements such as genetic mapping, signifying the next steps in building regional capacity and better healthcare outcomes for the Caribbean’s youngest patients.