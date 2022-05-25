NCB donates $200,000 to Edwin Allen High | Loop Jamaica

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) presented a cheque for $200,000 to the latest champions of Edwin Allen High School, the Girls 4X100 Meter team, which recently shattered the World High School Girls 4X100M Relays record.

April was a busy month for Edwin Allen High, which also captured its 9th Girls’ title at the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships. Edwin Allen Principal Jermaine Harris was elated for the support from NCB as he thought about the opportunity their contribution has allowed.

“The school has gone through a huge financial deficit resulting from the fallout from COVID-19. Though the students have returned, many programmes have suffered, including sports. So this was a very welcome donation from NCB, and one which really fuelled our girls as they travelled to Pennsylvania to represent our school and Jamaica, and did so to tremendous effect, as they now own the 4X100M record for High School Girls around the world, “shared a beaming Harris.

In addition to smashing the 4X100M record for High School Girls, Edwin Allen was also able to capture three gold medals out of a possible four during their trip to the Penn Relays, April 28 to 30, 2022.

Nepaul Knight, Branch Manager, NCB Junction, was on hand to make the handover and expressed the pride which was felt for the partnership as it stands to help our national junior athletes in their pursuit of becoming world-class athletes. “I am very proud of this initiative as we have a chance to support and help the development of young student-athletes at a grassroots level.”

This is where and when they really need our support as corporate entities. This time around, we are able to see the results quickly, as the Edwin Allen girls put on a show at the Penn Relays for entire Jamaica to enjoy. So this is a partnership for the future and one which we hope to continue as our young student-athletes continue to do well on and off the track,” shared Knight.

In addition to the cheque handover, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited also spent the day providing financial literacy tips and training for teachers and administrators at the school.