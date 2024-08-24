NCB eases back-to-school burden for Beryl-affected families

With school scheduled to re-open in less than two weeks, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has stepped up to support families in Junction, Santa Cruz, Christiana, May Pen, and Mandeville with over J$1 million in back-to-school supplies and book vouchers.

Barbara Cohen, Branch Manager – NCB Santa Cruz said his initiative comes as a crucial lifeline for these communities, which are still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. The support provided by NCB aims to ensure that children are fully prepared to start the upcoming school year, despite the challenges posed by the hurricane.

“We recognise the immense pressure that many families are under this year, particularly after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl,” said Barbara Cohen, Branch Manager – NCB Santa Cruz.

“Our Back-to-School initiative goes beyond just providing financial assistance. It’s a commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with our community during these challenging times and ensuring that our children have the essential tools to thrive in the classroom.”

The initiative has had a profound impact on the families involved, bringing much-needed relief and hope. One of the recipients, Kadejah Williams, a single mother from Santa Cruz, shared her gratitude: “I am extremely grateful; big thanks to NCB for giving the back-to-school assistance. This donation helps greatly as I have other children who I have to provide for. As such, this assistance is greatly appreciated.”

Joyette Dreckett, mother of Khiara Gooden from May Pen, also expressed her appreciation: “A big thank you to NCB for the back-to-school donation. It will really go a far way in helping Khiara. Thanks again to the NCB family.”

In addition to the direct support provided through its network of branches, NCB has also launched a social media campaign aimed at reaching even more families in need. Through this campaign, customers and non-customers from across the island will be randomly selected to receive back-to-school vouchers, further extending the impact of this initiative.

“We believe that by investing in the future of our children, we are also investing in the future of Jamaica and are proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of these families,” added Cohen.

In line with its ongoing efforts to support Hurricane Beryl-ravaged communities, NCB recently launched the ‘Building a Better Jamaica’ Fund. This fund successfully raised $300 million to support Hurricane Relief efforts, with NCB matching $150 million in donations received.