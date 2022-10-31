NCB granted ‘Category A’ banking license in the Cayman Islands Loop Jamaica

NCB (Cayman) Limited (NCBKY) has announced that it has been granted a Category A banking license by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the body responsible for the regulation and supervision of the financial services industry in the Cayman Islands.

NCBKY said in a press release that the Category A banking license means that it can now offer its bespoke private banking services to high-net-worth residents of Cayman and local businesses for the first time.

NCBKY previously held a Category B banking licence in Cayman, since it was established in Cayman almost 30 years ago, which permitted only non-resident business.

Tuula Jalasjaa, acting managing director of NCBKY, said: “We are pleased to now provide our private banking services to help high-net-worth individuals locally, as well as globally, to grow and preserve their wealth.

“We can now also service local companies and look forward to supporting and financing some exciting projects and developments in the Cayman Islands.

“The upgraded license demonstrates NCBKY’s continued strong commitment to growing our business in the Caribbean, and our belief in the Cayman Islands as the jurisdiction of choice for high-net-worth clients in the region and beyond. We are here to support the ongoing success of Cayman for the long term.”