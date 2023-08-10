NCB hosts first investor briefing since exit of top-level execs Loop Jamaica

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) will this morning host its quarterly investor briefing to discuss the performance results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The presentations will focus on the group’s financial performance and the key business highlights for the financial year.

Key participants of this morning’s briefing will feature NCBFG chairman Michael Lee-Chin and Interim Group CEO, Robert Almeida along with interim CEO Malcolm Sadler.

This is the conglomerate’s first investor briefing since the announcement of the departure of top-level executives Patrick Hylton and Dennis Cohen.

NCBFG’s financial report, which has been published ahead of the meeting, shows the company reporting a net profit of $7.4 billion for the three months ended June 2023.