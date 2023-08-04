NCB Jamaica structures US$20 million factoring deal in the Bahamas Loop Jamaica

With high-interest rates associated with capital across the region, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) and NCB Capital Markets Limited’s (NCBCM), Stratus Alternative Funds SCC (Stratus), have successfully closed an invoice discounting arrangement with Caribbean Pavement Solutions Limited in the Bahamas.

The transaction, valued at US$20 million provided an alternative financing solution, which released working capital for the company and demonstrates NCBJ’s ability to provide a myriad of creative financing solutions for businesses operating across the region.

According to Jeffrey Brown, Head – of Loan Structuring and Syndications, NCBJ, “NCBJ recognised that despite uncertain economic times affecting regional economies, the best way to stimulate growth is to provide alternative funding solutions that satisfy the working capital needs of the business community. We are proud to have structured and finalised a transaction of this nature and we are open to replicating this across the region.”

The complex nature of this product also involved the mobilisation of funds through the securitisation of loans by NCBCM’s Structured Products desk.

NCBCM continues to lead in Structured Products Offerings including securitizations, having engineered over $15Bn worth of these products.

“The significance of this deal lies in its ingenuity, regional reach, and development impact. As one of the leading asset management firms in the region, our involvement in this transaction was two-fold. Along with NCBJ, we were able to provide creative funding for a major project in the Bahamas through Stratus’ Infrastructure Fund, and an attractive structured investment solution for our investors” Vice President, Alternatives and Fund Management, NCBCM Simone Hudson.

Invoice factoring is a creative financing solution which mobilises working capital for companies that have ‘reliable and verifiable’ receivables. “As the economic and financial landscape evolves, companies within NCB Financial Group Limited will continue to innovate around solutions that unlock value for governments, businesses and investors across the region,” Simone Hudson,

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and NCB Capital Markets Limited are part of the NCB Financial Group Limited which operates in five markets with its reach spanning the Northern to Southern Caribbean territories.

The subsidiaries include NCB Merchant Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited, NCB Capital Markets (Barbados) Limited, NCB Capital Markets (Guyana) Inc. and NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd.