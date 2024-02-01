NCB lowers transfer limits in response to rising cyber risks Loop Jamaica

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) has advised that starting today, February 1, it will be reducing the default limits for certain personal online banking transfers. 

The move comes amid several smishing and phishing attacks on customers’ accounts.Customers will see their daily personal online transaction limit for wire transfers reduced from $500,000 to $150,000, with daily third-party transfer limits reduced from $500,00 to $150,000. 

Since the start of the year, the police have arrested several persons involved in phishing and smishing activities targeting local bank account holders. 

From January 1 to January 25, 2024, investigators successfully arrested and charged six individuals for various offences related to fraudulent activities, cumulatively involving funds amounting to just under $6 million.

In recent years, Jamaica has witnessed a significant trend in electronic fraud (eFraud) incidents. In 2022, a total of 320 cases of eFraud were reported, with the financial impact amounting to $120,302,038 and US $19,785,190. The following year, 2023, saw a slight increase in the number of reports, totalling 355. However, there was a notable change in the value of these frauds, which amounted to J$169,033,677 and US $219,919.

In 2022, NCB reported that at least $22 million had been defrauded from the accounts of its customers in smishing attacks with more than half of that amount taken in just 10 days.

The bank says the reduction of the default limits is in a bid to enhance access controls.

