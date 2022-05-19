NCB partners with Evergo to install EV charging stations at some banks | Loop Jamaica

Evergo is partnering with NCB Jamaica Limited to install charging stations at select bank locations.

InterEnergy Group, through its innovation division, InterEnergy Systems, debuted its eco-friendly subsidiary at the launch in May 2021, at Richmond Estates, St Ann, where its first Level two charger was commissioned.

Today, Evergo Jamaica boasts over 30 operational chargers across the island, with other units under construction and awaiting connection.

“We have created value in the EV market space so that the consumer can engage us. Through this creation, we have acted as a catalyst for the e-mobility movement in Jamaica,” said President and CEO of Evergo Jamaica, Wayne McKenzie.

McKenzie was speaking at Evergo’s first anniversary celebrations at Island Village in Ocho Rios last Saturday, May 14.

President and CEO of Evergo Jamaica, Wayne McKenzie.

Like Evergo, NCB is also seeking to accelerate the pace at which local drivers transition towards the greener alternative to gas-fuelled vehicles. To this end, the bank launched its EV loan facility last year.

“We did this because we are fully bought into e-mobility as a vision,” said Head of Retail Banking at NCB, Sheree Martin.

“Access to financing EVs is one way we have identified to immediately contribute to this eco-system that has grown,” she added.

NCB’s loan facility, ‘Drive Green, Drive Clean’, became available on Monday, November 1, 2021, and allows applicants to borrow up to $15 million for electric vehicle purchases at interest rates starting at 6.65 per cent.

“Today, inspired by the good work of the Evergo team, I am excited to announce that we will also be going a step further to support electric mobility in Jamaica,” said Martin.

Evergo Jamaica has a strong presence in St Ann – currently leading with eight active chargers in the parish.

“Our strategy is this: we are putting charging stations at strategic locations; places where people will spend time and not feel the need to sit and wait. Locations such as supermarkets, restaurants, banks, historical and environmental sites such as Holywell,” said CEO McKenzie.

From left to right: Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw; President and CEO, Evergo Jamaica, Wayne McKenzie, and General Manager, Evergo Jamaica, Kevin Francis at Evergo’s first-anniversary celebration.

InterEnergy has already installed over 250 charging stations in the Dominican Republic/Panama and has 300 earmarked for Jamaica by December 2023.

Meanwhile, Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw expressed the critical role that Evergo plays in achieving one of Jamaica’s Transport and Energy Vision 2030 goals: for a more modern, efficient, diversified, environmentally friendly and sustainable sector.

At the event, Shaw announced that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will see five electric buses added to their fleet in short order.

“The five electric vehicles are the start as the Government of Jamaica looks to the future of transportation,” stated Minister Shaw.

Electric vehicles foster energy conservation and efficiency in the transport sector. They eliminate high fuel costs, thus reducing the country’s energy bill, carbon emissions and other harmful air pollutants that contribute to climate change.

Leading the charge in the importation of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (BEVs), locally dealers ATL Automotive and Stewart’s Automotive Group displayed an impressive line of EVs at the Evergo event. These included the Jaguar I-Pace, BYD Tang, E6 and T3 models and hybrids such as the Mini Countryman S E, Mercedes GLC 300e, and BMW X5 45e.