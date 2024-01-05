NCB reports increased cash demand, improved ABM service for Xmas Loop Jamaica

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) is reporting that Automated Banking Machine (ABM) users experienced 95 per cent cash availability at its 300 ABMs across the country during the peak Christmas period.

In a release Friday, the bank said this result followed its commitment to improve service delivery at its ABMs over the holidays.

“This came amidst a 63 per cent increase in cash demand versus the average weekly demand, with over J$10.9 billion in ABM transactions being completed during the busiest week of the holiday season,” NCB said.

Additionally, NCB said it processed over J$15.5 billion in point of sale (POS) transactions during the same period, a 44 per cent lift, when compared with the preceding average weekly sales.

Debit card transactions accounted for 49 per cent of these transactions, demonstrating cardholders’ steady appetite to tap or insert their cards at merchants for payment of goods and services, NCB said.

“Our team and external service partners took additional steps in anticipation of the increased demand for reliable service, particularly with the NCB ABM and POS networks, which are the largest in the island. We know the crucial role our channels play in facilitating daily transactions for every Jamaican,” said Bruce Bowen, CEO of NCBJ.

“Our recent ABM and POS network improvements, coupled with heightened monitoring, underscore our commitment to enhancing the customer experience. The performance over the holiday season demonstrates that we are making commendable progress,” he added.

In addition to the investment in its ABMs, NCB said it has also upgraded over 70 per cent of its POS terminals with the latest devices, offering intuitive connection options, allowing merchants to seamlessly connect their terminals via WiFi, ethernet and dual data sim.

The bank said business customers also enjoy an improved payment experience with enhanced features allowing improved reliability, speed and security.