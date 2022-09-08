NCB supports 1,000 free medicals at MAJ back-to-school health fair Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
NCB supports 1,000 free medicals at MAJ back-to-school health fair Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NCB supports 1,000 free medicals at MAJ back-to-school health fair

One on One shares price dips for the first time since listing

JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26

Campaign to promote nutritious foods in schools launched

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

‘Hang them until they’re dead’- Montague as House passes Firearms Act

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

41-y-o chef, ‘Johnny Boy’, charged with raping 13-y-o girl

43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate

VIDEO: Man gunned down in Arnett Gardens

Thursday Sep 08

27?C
Our Endz
Loop News

20 minutes ago – Updated

The free health fair facilitated school medicals for one thousand students in the Corporate Area in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

For Alicia Francis, the health fair staged by the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) was an answer to her prayers, as it had been nearly impossible to book an appointment to get her five-year-old daughter’s medical done in time for the start of the new school year.

With back-to-school preparations in full swing, many parents and guardians were faced with the rush to attain medicals for the upcoming academic year. In an effort to relieve the strain on local medical resources, MAJ staged a Back-to-School Health Fair at the Jamaica College auditorium in Kingston on September 3 and 4.

“I went to so many different paediatricians in hopes of getting an appointment to do my daughter’s school medical,” explained Francis, as she watched her daughter being assessed by the nurses at the fair. “I saw a flyer in the school’s WhatsApp group and made my way here as quickly as possible.”

The free health fair facilitated school medicals for one thousand students in the Corporate Area in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The philanthropic initiative was made possible through a partnership with National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ), whose donation of $400,000 towards the initiative helped to acquire medical supplies needed by the MAJ to successfully execute the fair.

“Students from the surrounding communities were able to get their medicals done for free,” shared Dr Brian James, President of the MAJ. “When we reached out to NCB, we were immediately met with a favourable response, and for that, we are very grateful.”

The two-day fair met its objectives of providing medical services to students, inspiring a healthy lifestyle through a series of health talks and individual counselling, and linkage of special services to complex cases. Over 50 COVID-19 vaccinations were also conducted at the fair.

Related Articles

Our Endz

August 17, 2022 07:27 PM

Our Endz

September 7, 2022 07:13 PM

Our Endz

September 9, 2021 06:56 PM

Recent Articles

Our Endz

NCB supports 1,000 free medicals at MAJ back-to-school health fair

Business

One on One shares price dips for the first time since listing

Jamaica News

JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26

More From

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

See also

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates ‘Miss Lou’ on 103rd birthday

American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and

Jamaica News

Five Jamaicans head to Europe as 2022 Eramus Mundus scholars

Five outstanding Jamaican youth have copped the 2022 Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, the country’s largest cohort since 2014. The scholars will pursue joint two-year master’s programmes in the fields of s

Jamaica News

Five shot, two fatally at bar in Westmoreland

Another man killed in a separate shooting in the parish

Jamaica News

More police presence, cameras to address Olympic Gardens’ crime – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring residents of Olympic Gardens that several strategies, including increased police presence and the installation of cameras, will be used to address gang

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols