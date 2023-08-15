NCB trims workforce at Lynk digital wallet Loop Jamaica

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) has unveiled plans to trim the workforce at the digital wallet Lynk, operated by its fintech subsidiary TFOB.

While the exact count of affected employees remains undisclosed, the banking conglomerate confirmed its ongoing strategic workforce adjustments in tandem with other initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and cost management

Related Article

The move underscores NCB Financial Group’s focus on bolstering efficiency, governance, and customer experience (EGCE), a sentiment recently emphasised by interim Group CEO Robert Almeida and Chairman Michael Lee-Chin during their Q3 investor briefing held last Friday.

“While these adjustments will impact a small percentage of staff members across NCB Financial Group’s operational subsidiaries, we deeply value the contributions of every individual. Our commitment to supporting those affected during this transition is unwavering,” Almeida said in a statement.

Simultaneously, NCBFG said its human resources team is actively engaged in facilitating a seamless transition for all employees, providing comprehensive support and resources throughout this period of adjustment

The announcement concerning personnel adjustments at Lynk follows the NCB’s recent revelation that it will shift its focus from front-end loading on digital innovations, particularly Lynk, towards maximizing the returns on invested technology.

“We’ve done a lot in the past few years, the goal is to focus on realizing the benefits, harvest and take them all the way to the finish line,” Almeida said.

Introduced in 2021, Lynk, a mobile wallet enabling peer-to-peer money transfers via mobile devices, represents NCBFG’s commitment to both its future and the advancement of the banking industry at large.

“We are acutely aware of the considerable social benefits that come from promoting widespread financial inclusion and providing seamless, real-time payments. With the Lynk platform now operational and having digitally onboarded over 200,000 customers in less than a year, many of whom were previously unbanked,” Almeida noted.

Lynk led the way in integrating with JAM-DEX, Jamaica’s central bank digital currency, enabling users to engage in digital transactions with other Lynk patrons. The platform further allows cash withdrawals and deposits at select NCB Automated Banking Machines (ABMs) across the island.

Additionally, the digital wallet is poised to introduce Western Union remittance services through a partnership with GraceKennedy, a conglomerate in the food and finance sectors. The successful launch of this endeavour hinges on regulatory approvals, with anticipated service rollout later this year.

Almeida underscored the group’s proactive efforts to optimize ongoing operational expenses while leveraging the inherent convenience of the Lynk platform. “Our objective is to drive increased client adoption, usage enhancements, and ultimately augment associated revenues,” he added.

NCBFG’s said its overarching goal for Lynk is to serve as a tangible testament to its dedication to reshaping the future of banking, thereby elevating the broader financial services landscape.