NCB’s Bob Blake out, former Scotia CEO takes his place Loop Jamaica

The NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) has announced the appointment of Bruce Bowen as CEO of its commercial banking arm NCB Jamaica Limited, effective, October 1.

The Canadian-born Bowen is a former CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica. He replaces Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, who has been with NCB for over two decades.

This significant development follows a major leadership shakeup at the group level in July, with Patrick Hylton and Dennis Cohen departing the company after more than 40 years combined.

Michael Lee-Chin, NCBFG chairman, previously signalled that the financial group would undergo strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and cost management.

In announcing that “Blake’s term had come to an end”, NCB said it “appreciates Mr Blake’s service and leadership during the period of over 20 years when he has been an officer of NCBJ, it said in a notice via the Jamaica Stock Exchange a short while ago.

Blake joined NCB in March 2002 as Manager, Asset Trading. He has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry and has held various leadership positions within the NCB Financial Group before ascending to the position of Chief Executive Officer at NCB Bank in 2019.

Bowen will continue in his capacity as a special advisor to the Interim Group CEO.

He served as Senior Vice President – Caribbean for Scotia with responsibility for operations in 20 countries and served as CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica for five years.

He has deep expertise in banking and financial services across the region given his extensive experience and performance track record, NCBFG said when he was appointed as a special advisor.

Lee-Chin will address a press conference at 6 pm Wednesday.