NCB’s Grant a Wish lights up Christmas for SOS Children’s Village Loop Jamaica

“I was talking to God that morning and praying to Him saying ‘God, I really need something to happen for my kids this Christmas’,” shared Jason Brown, director of the SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill, St Andrew. “Less than half a day later, I see once again that God is indeed real and answering prayers because He sent CVM TV and N.C.B. Foundation to grant our wish!”

Invited to discuss the work of the SOS Children’s Village on CVM TV’s morning show, CVM at Sunrise, Brown had no idea that he would leave the interview with a $200,000 gift from N.C.B. Foundation to grant Christmas wishes for ‘his children’ at the SOS Children’s Village.

Moved to tears when he was surprised with the cheque from NCB’s Nicole Campbell Robinson, Assistant Vice President – Group Marketing and Communications.

Brown said: “I am not a person who gets lost for words, I always have something to say. But [this morning], I was just humbled when I realised that CVM and N.C.B. Foundation just wanted to pour into my children, even without us asking.”

Brown shared that like many other organisations, budget cuts were underway – making it difficult for them to do something special for the children in residence at the village.

“I wanted to do something nice for the children for Christmas so that they could feel the love and joy of the season, but there just weren’t any funds or resources to do so,” Brown remarked.

SOS Village, a private, non-governmental social development organisation, serves as a sanctuary for children displaced due to various forms of abuse or neglect. Under Brown’s compassionate leadership since 2021, the village not only offers shelter but also provides support for the educational and personal development of its young residents, preparing them for either reintegration with their families, or life after leaving the village.

Now armed with an answered prayer and$200,000, Brown looks to invest some of the funds into spreading Christmas cheer to his wards at the village.

“I want my kids at the village to feel the love and joy of receiving a gift and being appreciated,” Brown said. “They need to see that people are willing to pour into them and that they have people in their corner who love them and want to help make their journeys better. That way, when they grow and have their own families, they understand the value of pouring into others and giving back.”

Brown also commended N.C.B. Foundation on its 11-year-long initiative, stating, “I always applaud any organisation that does good and seeks to make a difference in the community. But I have to give special commendations to N.C.B. Foundation with their approach to making Jamaica choose and highlight the people who truly deserve this kind of support, and giving them a platform to showcase all they are doing for Jamaica and Jamaicans. Many talk about what needs to be done to uplift Jamaica, but N.C.B. Foundation has been taking the steps to do so for eleven years now, and we appreciate them for all they do.”

Themed, ‘Let it Shine’, N.C.B. Foundation’s annual Grant a Wish programme closed on December 13, 2023, this year, after inviting nominations and voting from the public for wishes in five categories – Registered Charities, Schools and Technology, Medical Assistance, Persons with Disabilities and Community Heroes. The top-voted wishes in each category will receive a share of the J$15 million prize purse as follows – 1st place – $1 million, 2nd place – $500,000 and 3rd place – $250,000. In addition, N.C.B. Foundation has engaged its various media partners, local social impact creators, board directors and executives to help grant wishes this year.