‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly in ‘tropical wonderland’ Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
NCIS actor Michael Weatherly shares video before diving in Jamaica (Video: X via @M_Weatherly)

Jamaica is where ‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly’s heart currently is – and the Hollywood star is lyrically waxing about vacation time on the island with his wife Bojana Jankovic, their daughter Olivia and son, Liam.

Taking to his X social media account on December 27, the actor most famous for his 13-season-long role as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the hit CBS military police procedural series ‘NCIS’, posted a nighttime video panning to show inside and outdoors his luxury villa in western Jamaica, dotted with palm trees and ocean views, with the caption: “Enjoying @PaulMcCartney with candles…in a tropical wonderland called Jamaica,” accompanied with an emoji of the Jamaican flag. 

Reactions from Weatherly’s 462,000 followers to his 17-second video were enthusiastic, with one user remarking: “That looks breathtaking @M_Weatherly with the beautiful music still in the background, wow! I would like to be in the warm, beautiful country now rather than here in cold, rainy Germany. I envy you. Enjoy your time there.”

Another commented: “I love to see you in Jamaica you always seem so relaxed and happy! Have a great time!” 

And, another user raved: “Gwaan wid yuh dud self, Sir, Weatherly!”

He followed up on Friday with several videos on the water in Jamaica. He went diving.

Weatherly is no stranger to the Land of Wood and Water.

According to his website, he has “been travelling to Jamaica since he was a child and has always been drawn to the community there.”

Weatherly’s connection to the island runs deep, as he has been actively involved in philanthropic activities with local-based, The Tryall Fund, for several years.

The producer, musician and actor, who recently wrapped a seven-season-run as the title character Dr Jason Bull in the CBS courtroom drama ‘Bull’ last year, is among a number of celebrities who have flocked to Jamaica within the last few weeks. Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warrior basketballer, Steph Curry, jetted into the island for some “grounding”, and rap superstar Rick Ross touched down this week for a headlining performance at Umbrella Brunch at Caymanas Golf Club. 

Rapper Quavo was also in the island for Popcaan’s Unruly Fest and Loop Lifestyle spotted Wyclef Jean at a popular eatery in Kingston on Friday.

Recording artistes Popcaan (left) and Quavo perform at Unruly Fest in St Thomas on December 22.

By Omar Tomlinson 

